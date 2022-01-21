Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 29, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Dec. 29, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 21, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded December 29, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN DELRE, RYAN C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $248,444.47 DMANGU LTD LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,444.08 FLEMMING, FREDA J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,459.31 GREENS REMODELING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,892.74 GREFER, CHARLES Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $200,803.49 IDOLS & ANCHORS BARBERSHOP LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $105,623.87 MASSA, JAMES G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,016.79 PENFIELD HEALTH CLUB LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $41,394.40 SHERADIN, TINA L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,020.54 STRAUCH, ANNIE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo