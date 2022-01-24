Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
January 24, 2022

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY Commercial litigation firm, with a focus in construction and surety law, seeks a full-time associate attorney with 2 – 4 years of litigation experience. Candidates must be motivated, admitted to practice in New York, and have excellent writing skills. Experience in construction industry a bonus, but not required. Competitive salary and benefits. Please send your resume and ...

