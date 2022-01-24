Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 13, 2022           58  NOT PROVIDED SAGAMORE PROPERTIES LLC to MEDIMOUNT PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 30-32 MEDIMOUNT DRIVE, GREECE NY Liber: 12613 Page: 0313 Tax Account: 075.14-1-8 Full Sale Price: $162,200.00 14420 EMRES NEW YORK LLC to REDMAN ROAD LLC Property Address: 4599 REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12613 Page: 0350 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo