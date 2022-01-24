Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 30, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Dec. 30, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded December 30, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT MULTINUTRACEUTICALS, LLC et al 4400 W SPRUCE STREET UNIT 383, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: THOR CAPITAL Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC Amount: $22,384.00 PEREZ, DEANNA E. 1433 AFFINIY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $10,134.20 SCHAFFER, GREGORY D 8 OGEE TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: JPMORGAN ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo