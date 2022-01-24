Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 13, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 13, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 13, 2022              113 NOT PROVIDED ANDERSON DEVELOPMENT VENTURES LLC Property Address: 849 GLIDE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LIMA ONE CAPITAL LLC Amount: $63,700.00 CARNEVALE, KELLY E Property Address: 387 EATON ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $29,591.09 FALLONE FAMILY ASSOCIATES LP & FALLONE FAMILY ASSOCIATES LP Property Address: 1670 EMPIRE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo