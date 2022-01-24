Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Rental income: Opinion 21-98

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Rental income: Opinion 21-98

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics  Rental income Extra-judicial activity and reporting Opinion 21-98 Background: A full-time judge asks whether two streams of rental income resulting from extra-judicial activity must be reported to the chief clerk of the judge’s court as compensation. First, the judge and another relative are the sole members of a limited liability company, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo