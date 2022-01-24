Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Tentative settlement reach in Excellus class-action lawsuit

Tentative settlement reach in Excellus class-action lawsuit

Hearing for final approval set for April

By: Bennett Loudon January 24, 2022 0

A settlement has been reached with Excellus Health Plan Inc., affiliate companies and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in the class action lawsuit resulting from a 2015 cyber-attack that led to a data breach. The class includes individuals in the United States whose personal information was stored in Excellus’s computer systems between Dec. 23, 2013 and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo