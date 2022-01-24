Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Trip and fall lawsuit continues

Trip and fall lawsuit continues

Experts disagree on danger of statue base

By: Bennett Loudon January 24, 2022 0

Because experts disagreed on whether or not the base of a statue blended in with the floor tile, a New York State Court of Claims judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a woman who was injured after she tripped on the object. Claimant Mary Lou Nash claimed that she was injured on Nov. 3, ...

