Home / News / Evidence suppressed in weapons case

Evidence suppressed in weapons case

Police had no probable cause to chase suspect

By: Bennett Loudon January 25, 2022 0

A state Supreme Court justice has suppressed evidence against two defendants in a weapons case because of an illegal arrest following a traffic stop. Defendants Marcus Miller and Shay Brown were charged on Jan. 23, 2021, in Queens, with criminal possession of a weapon based on two handguns found on Miller and incriminating statements from both. But ...

