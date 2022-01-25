Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Freeland

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Motion to withdraw representation People v. Freeland KA 17-01074 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of grand larceny arguing ineffective assistance of counsel resulting from the denial of her defense counsel’s request to withdraw from representation. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The ...

