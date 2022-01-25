Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Expert Opinion / Insurance and Injury Corner: Navigating the Comprehensive Insurance Disclosure Act

Insurance and Injury Corner: Navigating the Comprehensive Insurance Disclosure Act

By: Special to The Daily Record DANIEL S. GALAN January 25, 2022 0

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the Comprehensive Insurance Disclosure Act (“Act”) on Dec. 31, increasing the amount of information that plaintiffs are entitled to with respect to defendants’ insurance coverage under the New York Civil Practice Law and Rules (“CPLR”). Hochul states that the Act is “to ensure that parties in a litigation are ...

