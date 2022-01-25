Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 14, 2022            71 NOT PROVIDED 12 BEACH TERRACE LLC to SUMMER CREEK PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 12 BEACH TERRACE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12613 Page: 0490 Tax Account: 047.65-1-85 Full Sale Price: $125,000.00 ROHLOFF, KRISTINE D et al to 1189 FRC, LLC et ano Property Address: 1255  PARMA TOWNLINE ...

