Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 14, 2022            90 NOT PROVIDED Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 14, 2022 DIAMOND TOWERS IV LLC Property Address: 673 MACEDON CENTER ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: WILMINGTON TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $106,647.00 FLANSBURG, JOSEPH A Property Address: 21 VICTOR  ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

