NY schools told to keep masks after judge overturns mandate

By: The Associated Press CAROLYN THOMPSON January 25, 2022 0

New York state education officials told school administrators to continue enforcing the state's mask mandate for students and teachers Tuesday despite a judge's ruling overturning it, causing confusion as some districts rushed to make masks optional. The Education Department said the state had filed notice that it would appeal Monday's ruling by a judge on Long ...

