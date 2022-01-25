Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Monitoring police communications: Opinion 21-99

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Monitoring police communications Police scanners Opinion 21-99 Background: The inquiring town justice asks if it is ethically permissible to use police scanners or police scanner apps to see who has been arrested in the judge’s jurisdiction and thus whether the judge has any cases coming up.  Opinion: The Committee concluded that a ...

