Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Public Defender selection process announced

Public Defender selection process announced

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2022 0

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar has announced the process for selecting a new Monroe County Public Defender. Timothy Donaher did not seek reappointment to the post. The Public Defender job description and application is available on the Monroe County webpage at https://cs.monroecounty.gov/hrapply/apply/view/5379. The job opening is also posted on other websites, including Indeed and LinkedIn. A panel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo