Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Substance abuse records: Schlosser v. Kwak

Second Circuit – Substance abuse records: Schlosser v. Kwak

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Substance abuse records Enforceable right Schlosser v. Kwak 20-2337-pr Judges Leval, Lohier, and Sullivan Background: The pro se inmate filed various Section 1983 claims against the judges, prosecutors, public defenders and probation officers involved in his criminal case and confinement. He appealed from the dismissal of his claims arguing that 42 U.S.C. ...

