Fourth Department – Duplicitous count: People v. Labell

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Duplicitous count Victim testimony – Sexual abuse – Eyewitness corroboration People v. Labell KA 18-00919 Appealed from Yates County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. He argued that the sexual abuse count of the indictment was rendered duplicitous by ...

