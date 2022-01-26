Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Repugnant verdict: People v. Holley

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Repugnant verdict Insurance fraud – Falsifying business records People v. Holley KA 17-00689 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of three counts of falsifying business records but acquitting him of three counts of insurance fraud. He argues that the split verdict is repugnant.   Ruling: The ...

