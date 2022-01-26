Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge to hear arguments on whether charges vs. Morgan again should be dismissed

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 26, 2022 0

Robert Morgan and his co-defendants will again have a chance to convince Chief U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford that wire and bank fraud charges should be dismissed.

