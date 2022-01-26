Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice Breyer to retire; Biden to fill vacancy

Justice Breyer to retire; Biden to fill vacancy

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN and MICHAEL BALSAMO January 26, 2022 0

WASHINGTON — Liberal Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday. Breyer, 83, has been a pragmatic force on a court that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo