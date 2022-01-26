Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 18, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 18, 2022         76  NOT PROVIDED SUPERIOR LLC to CANALWAY PARK LLC Property Address: 90 OCONNOR ROAD, PERINTON NY Liber: 12614 Page: 0529 Tax Account: 152.12-1-5 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 WILLIAMS, PATRICK F to JAMISON, ELI JACOB Property Address: 25 CLIFTON ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12614 Page: 0377 Tax Account: 171.04-2-48 Full Sale ...

