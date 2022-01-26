Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 18, 2022        110 NOT PROVIDED BURNS, BRIAN M & BURNS, KELLY A Property Address: 2385 HIGHLAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $102,545.07 CALLERY, ADRIA L & CALLERY, CHRISTOPHER K Property Address: 331 BOWERMAN ROAD, WHEATLAND NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $55,000.00 DELGADO, WILLIAM Property Address: 36 FLORACK ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo