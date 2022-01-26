Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Prosecutor must turn over police personnel records, NY judge rules

Prosecutor must turn over police personnel records, NY judge rules

Records of unsubstantiated claims might also be discoverable

By: Bennett Loudon January 26, 2022 0

A New York City Criminal Court judge has ordered a prosecutor to provide police officer personnel records to the defense in an assault case.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo