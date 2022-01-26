Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Region's rising rents follows national trend

Region’s rising rents follows national trend

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 26, 2022 0

The price of renting an apartment in the Rochester metro area climbed 11.1 percent in 2021, a spike similar to the national average. The overall median rent rose to $1,333 in Rochester, according to the annual report by Realtor.com. The real estate portal analyzed data from listings on its website for the country's 50 largest metro ...

