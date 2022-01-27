Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Suppression of statements: People v. Myers

January 27, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression of statements Recorded communication – Implied consent People v. Myers KA 20-00055 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death without reporting. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress statements he made ...

