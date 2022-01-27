Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 3, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DAVID ESPOSITO SERVICES 1530 MIDDLE ROAD, RUSH NY 14543 ESPOSITO, DAVID ANTHONY REIGN STORM 50 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - MARTIN, IAN 50 CLAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ASBERRY, SHARENE M 149 FLANDERS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - SMITH, CARL ...

