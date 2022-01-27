Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 19, 2022       106 NOT PROVIDED TWENTY3 ESTATES LLC Property Address: 28 HENRY STREET, PARMA NY Lender: LINDSEY-PADULO, JOSETTE Amount: $50,000.00 14420 ALABASTRO, FRANCO Property Address: 10 TIMBER TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $403,750.00 BENWAY, JEANNINE M Property Address: 472 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: ...

