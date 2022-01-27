Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 3, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 3, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NA Appoints: MORTGAGE ASSETS MANAGEMENT LLC EMPIRE FUNDING CORP Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORP FANTUZZO, JOHN JR Appoints: FANTUZZO, JOHN W FANTUZZO, JOSEPHINE Appoints: FANTUZZO, JOHN W KEEGAN, MAUREEN P Appoints: DAWLEY, MARY MATOS, HENRY A Appoints: MATOS, REBEKAH R NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION SILE, FRANK ...

