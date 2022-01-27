Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New trial ordered in weapon case

New trial ordered in weapon case

Prospective juror showed bias

By: Bennett Loudon January 27, 2022 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of a weapon charge because of an error in jury selection. Defendant Don Lewis was convicted in September 2018 in state Supreme Court in Erie County before Justice Deborah A. Haendiges of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. During the jury selection process, prospective ...

