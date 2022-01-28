Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home affordability concerns become more acute as prices climb

By: Kevin Oklobzija January 28, 2022 0

As the number of houses for sale remained at record low levels in Monroe County throughout 2021, prices continued to soar and sellers in every community routinely received more than they were initially asking. The median sales price jumped to $190,000 last year, an increase of 11.8 percent, and the spike since 2017 is even more ...

