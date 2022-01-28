Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 20, 2022       53 14420 USA/HUD to RATH, MICHAEL J Property Address: 8 LYNNWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12615 Page: 0418 Tax Account: 054.17-2-19 Full Sale Price: $186,666.00 14450 COREA, DAVID L et ano to VANGRAAFEILAND, JOSHUA T Property Address: 7 HIGH GATE TRAIL 1, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12615 Page: 0482 Tax Account: ...

