Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 4-5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 4, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BROWN, CHERYLL 681 ARNETT BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - BROWN, CHERYLL 681 ARNETT BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - HAMILTON, SHERRI ELIZABETH BAKER 5 MEADOWLARK DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - MAJOR, KARRINGTON TIMMESE 408 SIXTH ST, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - CAIMANO, ANTHONY 424 NORRAU DRIVE, ...

