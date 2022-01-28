Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 3, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT GUERRERO, XAVIER 215 BRIX PLACE, UNIONDALE NY 11553 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: ILECKI & OSTROWSKI LLP Amount: $12,133.74 HARDAWAY, BRENDA et ano Favor: Credit Acceptance Corporation Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $10,164.42 LOPEZ, BRENDA Favor: LOPEZ, BRENDA L Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $5,837.63 Marbury, Mia Favor: Credit Acceptance Corporation Attorney: SHELLY ...

