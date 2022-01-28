Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 3-4, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 3, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN H&T COMMERCIAL Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,024.32 MCIVER, LETITIA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,686.97 ROCKS PAVING AND CONSTRUCTION Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $18,790.66 LIEN RELEASE ALLEN, CATHERINE M Favor: USA/IRS CONTROL DESIGN SOLUTIONS Favor: USA/IRS DICKMAN, CHARLENE Favor: USA/IRS HABERER, PHYLLIS Favor: USA/IRS HOLDEN, ANDREW R Favor: USA/IRS MIANO, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS SCOFIELD, MIA BRUNSON Favor: USA/IRS Liens Filed Recorded January 4, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN WAMBACH, ANDREW H Favor: TODD FRITZ INC Amount: ...

