Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 20, 2022      113 NOT PROVIDED IMAGINATION HEADQUARTERS LLC & IMAGINATION HEADQUARTERS LLC Property Address: 220 COLDWATER ROAD, GATES NY Lender: NYBDC LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $418,000.00 SONBYRNE SALES INC Property Address: 5550 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $9,975,000.00 14420 KAISER, ERNEST W & KAISER, KATHERINE T Property Address: 6 ...

