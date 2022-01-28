Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 4-5, 2022

January 28, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 4, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DIMINO, FRANK Appoints: BARDELL, DARREN LEE, RUEY-CHYI Appoints: LEE, MING-SING MILLER, SHIRLEY Appoints: ABT, GAELEN TOWD POINT MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3 Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC WILTON, LYJHA Appoints: TADDEO, JOSEPH A Powers of Attorney Recorded January ...

