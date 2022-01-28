Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Optician convicted of Medicaid fraud

Optician convicted of Medicaid fraud

By: Daily Record Staff January 28, 2022 0

A Wyoming County optician has been convicted of Medicaid fraud.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo