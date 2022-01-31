Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Annastasia P.

Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Annastasia P.

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Drug abuse – Voluntary participation in treatment program Matter of Annastasia P. CAF 19-02127 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that adjudged that she neglected the subject child. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the petitioner established that the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo