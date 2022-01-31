Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Restitution order: People v. Osborn

Fourth Department – Restitution order: People v. Osborn

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restitution order Timely request People v. Osborn KA 15-00236 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of grand larceny. He argues that it was in error for the court to deny his request for a hearing on the amount of restitution. Ruling: The Appellate ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo