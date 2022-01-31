Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 21, 2022        78  NOT PROVIDED JOMICHEN, GEORGE et al to JOMICHEN, GEORGE Property Address: 13 HIAWATHA TRAIL, OGDEN NY Liber: 12616 Page: 0396 Tax Account: 087.04-3-12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 NEXUS CAPITAL REAL ESTATE SPE III, LLC to NEXUS CAPITAL REAL ESTATE SPE II, LLC Property Address: 3376 SAINT PAUL ...

