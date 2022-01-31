Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 21, 2022          99 NOT PROVIDED BOYATZIES, JAMES Property Address: 16-18 ROSEDALE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $203,000.00 GOLOFARO, CHRISTIAN F & GOLOFARO, MORGHAN Property Address: 111 STUYVESANT ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Lender: GENESEE REGIONAL BANK Amount: $59,000.00 LAEMMERMANN, TIMOTHY R & MARIUZ, JULIE S Property Address: 25 COPPER ...

