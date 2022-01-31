Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Full-time lawyer: Opinion 21-103

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Full-time lawyer Board of councilors – Private not-for-profit law school Opinion 21-103 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asks whether he may serve on the board of councilors for a private law school in another state. It is a not-for-profit university that meets four or five times a year to provide non-legal ...

