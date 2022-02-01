Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
News

Appeals court reverses order to confine sex offender

Defendant is 'struggling with his sexual urges'

By: Bennett Loudon February 1, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court decision that ordered a man to be confined because he was classified a dangerous sex offender. The New York State Attorney General’s Office petitioned under New York State Mental Hygiene Law to have the man, identified in court papers as Scott M., labeled as a dangerous sex ...

