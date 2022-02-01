Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kathy Pakusch | Pullano and Farrow PLLC

By: Patty Remmell February 1, 2022 0

The Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC announce the hiring of Kathy Pakusch as a Paralegal in the firm's Real Estate Department. Kathy brings over 35 years of experience to the firm.

