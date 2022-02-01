Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Jan. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 24, 2022         64 NOT PROVIDED GRAHAM, JAMES et ano to VIS CAPITAL OPERATING LLC Property Address: 50 SARATOGA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12617 Page: 0126 Tax Account: 105.76-1-19.2 Full Sale Price: $5,000.00 14420 WARD, STEPHEN J to BROWN, LYNDSAY MARIE Property Address: 2 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12617 Page: ...

