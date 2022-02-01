Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 5-6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 5, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALWAYS 4EVER YOUNG HOMECARE LLC et ano 2608 BRACKLEY PLACE NW, CONCORD NC 28027 Favor: KODIAK FUNDING, LLC Attorney: GANG, JASON ADAM Amount: $17,739.00 BAKER, LOIS 3133 LAKE ROAD LOT 4, HORSEHEADS NY 14845 Favor: ISAAC HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING, INC. Attorney: MCELROY DEUTSCH MULVANEY & CARPENTER LLP Amount: $7,048.00 HILLIN, TERESA ...

