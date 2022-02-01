Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 5-6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 5, 2022 LIEN RELEASE HOTZLER, MELISSA Favor: STILLMEADOW COURTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 41 TREETOP DRIVE, PERINTON NY HOTZLER, MELISSA Favor: STILLMEADOW COURTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 41 TREETOP DRIVE, PERINTON NY HOTZLER, MELISSA Favor: STILLMEADOW COURTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 41 TREETOP DRIVE, PERINTON NY HOTZLER, MELISSA Favor: STILLMEADOW COURTS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 41 TREETOP DRIVE, PERINTON NY Liens Filed Recorded ...

