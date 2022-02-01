Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Jan. 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 24, 2022          89 NOT PROVIDED TUTTOBENE, CHRISTOPHER M & TUTTOBENE, CHRISTOPHER M Property Address: 22 SOBIESKI STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CNB MORTGAGE COMPANY Amount: $190,000.00 14228 SWETZ, CHERIE & SWETZ, PHILIP J Property Address: 44 BUNNY RUN, OGDEN NY 14228 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $180,000.00 14420 BROWN, LYNDSAY M Property Address: ...

