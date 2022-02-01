Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Fourth Amendment seizures: Torcivia v. Suffolk County, NY, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Fourth Amendment seizures Liability for violation – Special needs exception Torcivia v. Suffolk County, NY, et al. 19-4167-cv Judges Cabranes, Lynch, and Carney Background: At issue on appeal concerns the boundaries of the Fourth Amendment prohibition on warrantless seizures. Shortly after midnight, police officers came to the plaintiff-appellant’s home in response to ...

